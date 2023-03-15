 MP: NDRF deployed, operation might take another 2 hours to rescue child stuck in 60-feet borewell in Vidisha
The child hasn't eaten anything for the past 18 hours, since he fell into the borewell.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
Vidisha (Madhya Pradhesh): The operations are still underway to rescue Lokesh, the eight-year-old who fell into 60-feet deep borewell on Tuesday at Kher Khedi village of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, said officials.

"Work to dig parallel to the borewell is complete. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will now make a tunnel between them. A platform is set-up to keep the child safe after that will the tunnel be made. NDRF says operations can take another 1.5-2 hours," Vidisha Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sameer Yadav said.

According to the officials, the boy is stuck at 43 feet and a doctor's team is monitoring the child.

The ASP added, "The child hasn't eaten anything as we were unable to reach him inside the tunnel. But the NDRF team has assured to make the rescue faster and hopefully the child will be safely out soon." The police and administration reached the spot immediately on recieving the information about the incident.

Further details are awaited.

