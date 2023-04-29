MP: Naugaon civic body facing financial crunch, staffers not given salary

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The civic body of Naugaon in Chhatarpur district is in dire financial straits. The situation has come to such a pass that the civic body has failed to give two months’ salary to its employees.

Although Nagar Palika earns revenue from various taxes and from thousands of shops, its development projects have stopped because of shortage of funds.

Eight months have passed since the election of the civic body was held, but there has not been any development work in the wards.

To earn more revenues, Nagar Palika has increased water tax. Two years ago, the residents paid Rs 50 as water tax, but now, it has been hiked to Rs 150.

Apart from that, the municipal body has increased the house tax, fees for giving approval for house construction and for certificates. Despite this, Nagar Palika is facing a financial crunch.

More than 200 permanent and temporary employees are working for the civic body. Besides, there are Safai workers, electricians, and workers to maintain parks.

Some of the temporary staffers have got their salary after two and a half months, but the permanent employees are yet to get it.

Rs 50 lakh recovered

Nagar Palika earned revenue of Rs 50 lakh, but the officials said the coffers were empty. Additional commissioner of Nagar Palika Satyendra Singh wanted to know from the officials the reasons for the organisation’s failure to pay salary to the employees.

He told the officials to disburse the salary by the fifth day of every month.

When the issue was put up before chief municipal officer Neetu Singh, she said as the money against toll tax was not received from the administration, a few employees were not given their salary.

As soon as the money is received, the salary will be given, she said.