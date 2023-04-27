MP: Narottam Mishra says BJP is equipped with vaccine after Digvijaya described himself as Corona for BJP-RSS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Congress' senior leader Digvijaya Singh described himself as Corona virus for BJP-RSS, Home Minister Narottam Mishra asked him not to worry as BJP has a vaccine for the virus.

This war of words began when Home Minster Narottam Mishra said, "Digvijaya Singh is harmful for the Congress party. Earlier, people used to say that the coronavirus has come from China, some said that this virus came from ISI but Digvijaya Singh proved he is the Coronavirus. "

To which, Digvijaya had replied that he is Corona virus for BJP-RSS.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took a swipe at senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath on Thursday, alleging that they have caused more damage to the state than coronavirus.

Both Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, who hail from Madhya Pradesh, are former chief ministers of the state. While Nath is currently the grand old party's state unit chief, Singh is a Rajya Sabha member.

"He (Singh) has done a perfect comparison. Both Singh and Nath have caused much more damage to the state than the coronavirus. I am surprised that he did not find any other virus for the comparison and found only coronavirus for it," Chouhan had told reporters.

He was speaking at the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office where former finance minister Jayant Malaiya's son, Siddharth Malaiya, was inducted back into the party fold.

"The coronavirus that created havoc in the lives of the people and ruined the country's economy...But it was because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that not one, but two vaccines were developed against the virus. Otherwise, Nath had left the people of the state at the mercy of corona. Today, COVID-19 is completely under control," Chouhan said.