Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra called Priyanka Gandhi a a Chunavi (Election) Hindu after she performed Naramada Aarti In Jabalpur on Monday.

Briefing media on Monday, Mishra said, "Five years ago, Priyanka Gandhi took a dip in the Ganga river and at that time Congress could win only two seats in Uttar Pradesh. Now, the same will repeat in Madhya Pradesh.".