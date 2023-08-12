 MP: Narmadapuram Collector Flags Off 'Ghar Ghar Tiranga' Rally
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Narmadapuram Collector Flags Off 'Ghar Ghar Tiranga' Rally

MP: Narmadapuram Collector Flags Off 'Ghar Ghar Tiranga' Rally

To raise awareness about the campaign, the students took out a rally on Saturday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
MP: Narmadapuram Collector Flags Off 'Ghar Ghar Tiranga' Rally | FP PHOTO

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Ghar, Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is going to launch from Saturday, and it will continue till August 13.

‘Ghar, Ghar Tiranga is part of Mera Maati Mera Desh drive launched by the government of India.

To raise awareness about the campaign, the students took out a rally on Saturday.

Collector of Narmadapuram Neeraj Kumar Singh flagged off the rally from the road in front of SNG School.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Truck Catches Fire On Indore-Ahmedabad Four-Lane
article-image

A large number of students from different colleges, carrying the national flag, took part in the rally and raised slogans.

The students from home science college, Narmada Degree College, ITI Narmadapuram and Government Polytechnic College took part in the rally.

The rally which began from Indira Park, passing through Satrasta Chowk, the road where Hero Honda showroom is located, reached SNG School. The rally ended there.

The students appealed to the citizens to take part in “Har Ghar Tiranga.” Principal of Home Science College Kamini Jain, principal of polytechnic RR Chandrakar, Tehsilder of city Babita and others were present at the rally.

Read Also
Bhopal: Minor Raped By Father's Friend
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Padma Shri Nalini, Kamalini Asthana’s Performance Mesmerise Audience

Bhopal: Padma Shri Nalini, Kamalini Asthana’s Performance Mesmerise Audience

For You: Indo-Chinese Paratha Stuffed With Noodles

For You: Indo-Chinese Paratha Stuffed With Noodles

He Won’t Talk About Scams: Jairam Ramesh’s Jibe At PM

He Won’t Talk About Scams: Jairam Ramesh’s Jibe At PM

Bhopal: 7 MP Cops To Get Union Home Minister's Medal For Excellence In Investigation

Bhopal: 7 MP Cops To Get Union Home Minister's Medal For Excellence In Investigation

Bhopal: Businessman Booked For Duping Farmer Of Rs 80,000

Bhopal: Businessman Booked For Duping Farmer Of Rs 80,000