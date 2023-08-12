MP: Narmadapuram Collector Flags Off 'Ghar Ghar Tiranga' Rally | FP PHOTO

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Ghar, Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is going to launch from Saturday, and it will continue till August 13.

‘Ghar, Ghar Tiranga is part of Mera Maati Mera Desh drive launched by the government of India.

To raise awareness about the campaign, the students took out a rally on Saturday.

Collector of Narmadapuram Neeraj Kumar Singh flagged off the rally from the road in front of SNG School.

A large number of students from different colleges, carrying the national flag, took part in the rally and raised slogans.

The students from home science college, Narmada Degree College, ITI Narmadapuram and Government Polytechnic College took part in the rally.

The rally which began from Indira Park, passing through Satrasta Chowk, the road where Hero Honda showroom is located, reached SNG School. The rally ended there.

The students appealed to the citizens to take part in “Har Ghar Tiranga.” Principal of Home Science College Kamini Jain, principal of polytechnic RR Chandrakar, Tehsilder of city Babita and others were present at the rally.