MP: Namibian experts raise concerns over fencing facilities in MP national park for African Cheetahs

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Namibian experts have raised concerns over fencing facilities in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park for recently arrived African Cheetahs.

It has been about 40 days since the cheetahs are kept in a separate enclosure in the Kuno National Park, but they have not yet been released into the larger enclosure.

The experts from Namibia, who will be inspecting the enclosure in the Kuno National Park, said, "The internal fencing and electrification work of the enclosure is not complete, wires are coming out at many places, which have been suggested to be fixed. The cheetahs, for instance, have been quarantined in small enclosures but need to move to a bigger space."

Notably, on his 72nd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left eight cheetahs from Namibia in the enclosure of Kuno National Park in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh.

The Union Environment Ministry had constituted a nine-member task force to monitor cheetahs and other suitable designated areas in MP. This task force will review the progress of the cheetahs and monitor their adaptation and health status.

It will also give suggestions and advice on the development of tourism-related infrastructure.

Read Also Bhopal chlorine gas leakage brings back grim memories of Dec 1984 Gas Tragedy