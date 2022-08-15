e-Paper Get App

MP Nagar Road Construction: Notice to mayor Malti Rai; Congress demands special meet of BMC Parishad

The then Congress MLA Arif Aqueel had complained to Lokayukta on BMC loss of Rs 85 lakh due to the then 39 BJP corporators.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has demanded special meeting of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Parishad after notice of divisional commissioner to Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai with reference BMC loss of Rs 85 lakh in Cement Concrete road construction in MP Nagar -zone-2, Bhopal. The matter is of 2005.

It is 17 years old issue when Malti Rai was corporator. BJP was in majority in BMC Parishad (council) so BJP corporators, in Parishad meet on March 2,2005, had protested demanding cancellation the tender even after 7.5% less than fixed rate but after some time, BMC had given tender at 8.5% more than fixed rate for the same work to same construction company on March 10,2005.

The then Congress MLA Arif Aqueel had complained to Lokayukta on BMC loss of Rs 85 lakh due to the then 39 BJP corporators. Lokayukta had found guilty on part of all the BJP corporators and written to Division commissioner to disqualify them. The then Lokayukta Ripusudan Dayal had recommended divisional commissioner to disqualify all the corporator.

Read Also
Bhopal: Currency notes used by kids given to pay for phone; accused arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalMP Nagar Road Construction: Notice to mayor Malti Rai; Congress demands special meet of BMC Parishad

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai reports 584 COVID-19 cases, 5,218 active infections in city

Mumbai reports 584 COVID-19 cases, 5,218 active infections in city

Bihar: Six police officials suspended for facilitating home visit of life convict RJD leader Anand...

Bihar: Six police officials suspended for facilitating home visit of life convict RJD leader Anand...

'This is horrible': Fans hit out at Manchester United for putting James Garner on transfer list

'This is horrible': Fans hit out at Manchester United for putting James Garner on transfer list

Omicron-specific vaccine in India? Here's what SII CEO Adar Poonawalla has to say

Omicron-specific vaccine in India? Here's what SII CEO Adar Poonawalla has to say

Criticism of courts and judgements must be within bounds: India's next Chief Justice UU Lalit

Criticism of courts and judgements must be within bounds: India's next Chief Justice UU Lalit