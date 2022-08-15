MP Nagar Road Construction: Notice to mayor Malti Rai; Congress demands special meet of BMC Parishad

Representative Photo |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has demanded special meeting of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Parishad after notice of divisional commissioner to Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai with reference BMC loss of Rs 85 lakh in Cement Concrete road construction in MP Nagar -zone-2, Bhopal. The matter is of 2005.

It is 17 years old issue when Malti Rai was corporator. BJP was in majority in BMC Parishad (council) so BJP corporators, in Parishad meet on March 2,2005, had protested demanding cancellation the tender even after 7.5% less than fixed rate but after some time, BMC had given tender at 8.5% more than fixed rate for the same work to same construction company on March 10,2005.

The then Congress MLA Arif Aqueel had complained to Lokayukta on BMC loss of Rs 85 lakh due to the then 39 BJP corporators. Lokayukta had found guilty on part of all the BJP corporators and written to Division commissioner to disqualify them. The then Lokayukta Ripusudan Dayal had recommended divisional commissioner to disqualify all the corporator.