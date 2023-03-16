MP: My health improved in jail, says Ex-minister Raja Pateria as he reached Gwalior District Court for first hearing

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria, who is infamous for his objectionable remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was released from jail after a long time, appeared in the MP-MLA court of the District for the hearing on Thursday.

Pateria, said that the fight is of ideology, on one hand is Gandhi’s ideology of non-violence in which we believe. On the other side is the ideology of Godse, Savarkar and Hitler.

The former minister said that “what I said and what he understood is a different matter, but it is a matter of ideology.”

Pateria refused to speak on his controversial statement regarding PM Modi, saying that ‘the matter is still under consideration in the court. I have full respect for the court, so I will not say anything on that matter now.”

Raja Pateria said that “My health improved. My diabetes is under control now and I have also lost weight”.

He said that this is his ninth visit to the jail. Earlier, he went to jail eight times.

Pateria said that “I am the child of the socialist movement of 1971. I joined Congress in 1991 and today when it is about Gandhi and Nehru, I am fighting.”

Notably, former Congress minister Raja Pateria was arrested for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After this remark, the PWD officer had registered a case against Raja Pateria in Powai police station.

The police had arrested Raja Pateria on December 13. His case was presented in Gwalior in the MP-MLA court of Panna. But due to non-availability of bail from here, he went to the High Court Jabalpur from where he was released on bail after two and a half months.

The FIR was registered against Raja Pateria in Panna district's Hata police station. A case has been registered under sections 451, 504, 505 (1) (B), 505 (C), 506, 153 B-1-C.