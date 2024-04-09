MP: 'My Father, A Nice Man, Can Be Easily Influenced,' Says Preetam Lodhi’s Son; Highlights Internal Squabbling In BJP

Preetam Lodhi |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The son of BJP MLA from Pichhore in Shivpuri district Preetam Lodhi, Dinesh Lodhi, has said that few people are not letting him stay in Pichhore.

Dinesh has made the allegations in a video which went viral in the past two days.

A few bogus leaders are getting their work done, Dinesh said, adding that when the party won the election, the people looked happy.

An MLA has been elected from this constituency, but those who have been working for the party for 20 years are not being given any importance these days.

The party workers are not able to get their work done, and they sitting idle, Dinesh alleged.

He will solve all the problems in a month and that there are many workers, against whom cases have been registered, are sitting at home, Dinesh said.

A few leaders who were working for the Congress and making money joined the BJP, he said, adding that their work is being done.

A few people are taking Rs 10 lakh each, Dinesh alleged.

“My father, a very nice man, can be easily influenced. If someone complains against me or my brother, he should at least listen to our side of the story to make everything clear,” Dinesh said.

BJP won Pichhore seat after 30 years

The BJP has won Pichhore seat after 30 years. Congress leader KP Singh had been winning this seat for 30 years. The BJP had declared Preetam Lodhi as its candidate one and half months before the enforcement of Model code of Conduct for the assembly election.

The Son of the legislator, Dinesh Lodhi, highlighted the internal squabbling in the party in this constituency through a video.