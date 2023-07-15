MP: Murder Accused Attempts Suicide At Gwalior Police Station

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a murder accused allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at University police station in Gwalior. He was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

Police said that accused Ansh Jadaun was taken on remand for interrogation in the Chirag Shivhare murder case. On Friday night, he complained about feeling cold inside the cell and asked for a cover. One of the cops gave him a bedsheet. A few hours later, Ansh allegedly hanged himself with the bedsheet, when a cop saw on time and he waas rushed to a nearby hospital.

Notably, Chirag Shivhare, the only son of businessman Anil Shivhare, was a allegedly murdered and burnt by Ansh Jadaun with the help of his alleged girlfriend. Both the accused have been arrested in the case.

