MP: Municipality officials hold meeting with MP urban development company In Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Officials of the Narmadapuram municipality chaired a meeting with those of the Madhya Pradesh Urban development company in the town on Tuesday evening, official sources said. Important decisions regarding various development works were taken in the meeting.

Narmadapuram municipality chairman Neetu Mahendra Yadav, vice-chairman Abhay Verma, Chief municipal officer (CMO) Navneet Pandey, MLA representative Mahendra Yadav and councillors of all the 33 wards were present.

Engineers posted at the Madhya Pradesh development company Sandeep Kumar, Mohammad Zubair, Anoop Kumar and contractors Arun Sharma as well as Narendra Singh also ensured their presence in the meeting.

In the meeting, the officials decided to implement the sewage treatment line Yojana across the town, under which the lines shall be laid in all the wards at a cost of Rs 146 crores.

It was also decided that as soon as the sewer lines are laid in every ward, the road construction works shall surface immediately after that. Officials stated that the sewer line works are to be done during the monsoon season. After laying the sewer lines for a distance of 30 metres, the chamber construction works shall also be carried out, officials said.