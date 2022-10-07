MP: MPCA names the final squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, skipper Shrivastava added to the squad

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has constituted a 16-member squad for men's senior T20 matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2022. According to the official list, Parth Sahani will be the skipper for the Madhya Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad, and Rajat Patidar will be the vice-captain.

The constituted 16-member list includes names like Siddharth Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Puneet Datey, Ashwin Das, Aditya Shrivastava, Shubham Sharma and Gaurav Yadav.

According to the sources, "Rahul Batham is not a part of this squad as he got injured. It's unfortunate, as he was in good form, and he was batting really well. But her injured his knee."

Madhya Pradesh's first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match is scheduled for October 11 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, against Rajasthan. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a domestic Twenty20 cricket championship in India, organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.