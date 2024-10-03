 MP: Motorcycle Theft Gang Busted, 3 Held In Chhatarpur
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 12:53 AM IST
District Chhatarpur’s Kotwali police bust motorcycle theft gang, 3 held | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police of Chhatarpur have successfully uncovered a motorcycle theft ring, arresting three suspects and recovering 11 stolen motorcycles registered in Delhi, Indore, Dewas, and Chhatarpur.

The arrest was announced during a press conference held by the Superintendent of Police on Wednesday, who shared details of the stolen vehicles and ongoing efforts to track other suspects and bikes. Following several reports of motorcycle thefts in Chhatarpur, especially near the district hospital, separate cases were registered in September.

After conducting thorough inspections of the crime scenes, police collected CCTV footage from various public areas, including intersections, hotels, and shops. Based on the gathered evidence, three suspects were interrogated, leading to their confession.

The arrested individuals are identified as Deepesh Jain from Bada Malhara, currently residing in Indore, Dinesh Kushwaha from Sendhpa, and Daulat alias Golu Vishwakarma, also from Sendhpa. Police recovered four motorcycles registered in Chhatarpur, one in Delhi, four in Indore, one in Dewas, and one in Tikamgarh.

Efforts to contact the police stations of other districts are ongoing. During questioning, the suspects revealed that other individuals, including Bhajan Kushwaha, Monty Soni, Jagan Ahirwar, and Rakesh Kushwaha, were also involved in the thefts.

Investigations are ongoing, with the search for other suspects and additional stolen motorcycles continuing.

