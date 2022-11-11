e-Paper Get App
MP: Mother of 2-day old baby dies after slipping in washroom of Sheopur govt hospital, family says 'she was denied ICU ward'

MP: Mother of 2-day old baby dies after slipping in washroom of Sheopur govt hospital, family says 'she was denied ICU ward'

Local BJP leader Raghvendra Singh Jat said the woman died due to the negligence of doctors.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a woman who had delivered a child two days ago died after slippping in the washroom of the maternity ward of a district hospital here on Friday.

As per information, the deceased woman, a resident of Bolaj village, had heart problems and was anemic. Her family has alleged that despite having a heart problem, she was kept in the maternity ward instead of being admitted to the ICU.

According to reports, the woman lost her balance in the toilet as the floor was wet and dirty. The separate ICU ward facility for women experiencing post pregancy complications was found locked at 10:30 am on Friday. Patients stated that it had been a long time since the ICU was built but it's been locked ever since.

Local BJP leader Raghvendra Singh Jat arrived at the hospital and alleged the woman died due to the negligence of doctors, a charge denied by Dr. Dilip Singh Sikarwar who claimed the woman died due to heart problems and not because of slipping in the washroom. "She was not admitted to the ICU because the doctors did not feel the need for it," he added.

article-image

