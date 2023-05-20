MP: Morena collector suspends panchayat secretary of Baghroli village

Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Collector of Morena district, Ankit Asthana has suspended the panchayat secretary of Baghroli village, Ramcharan Lal Jatav, for dereliction of duties, official sources said on Friday.

During the suspension period, Jatav will be posted at Janpad panchayat Kailaras.

According to sources, camps had been organised under the second phase of MukhyamantriJansewa Abhiyaan in the Baghroli village on May 11. Secretary Jatav was found to be absent in the camp. When he was sent a letter seeking explanation for his absence on May 15, it came to light that he was not present at the headquarters too.

The matter was brought to the cognizance of the collector of Morena, Ankit Asthana, who observed that secretary Jatav has been absconding from his duties and is exercising gross carelessness in his work. Thereafter, collector Asthana issued orders to suspend Jatav and transfer him to the Janpad panchayat in Kailaras.

Monitor complaints registered on CM Helpline daily: Commissioner Singh

Divisional commissioner of Chambal region, Deepak Singh chaired an inter-departmental meeting on Friday in Morena. In the meeting, he issued instructions to all officials to look into all the grievances registered on the CM helpline portal till April 15 and resolve them immediately, to meet the objective of phase 2 of the MukhyamantriJansewa Abhiyaan. He also directed the officials to keep monitoring the CM helpline portal consistently, so that all the grievances stand resolved.