MP Monsoon Update: Tapti Dam Gates Open, Heavy Rain Alert In 12 Districts

MP Monsoon Update: Tapti Water Level Decreases In Burhanpur, & Feet Less In Tawa Dam, Heavy Rain Alert In Satna-Panna | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rainfall to continue in south-eastern Madhya Pradesh within next 24 hours. Heavy rains are likely in some districts, while light rain is expected in others. Whereas, clear weather is expected in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain.

According to the Meteorological Department, there may be heavy rains in Satna and Panna. There is also an alert of heavy rain in Vidisha, Shivpuri, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Anuppur, Shahdol, Dindori, Balaghat, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur.

After Monday, there is no probability of rains for two days.Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said it would start raining heavily from august 5 again.

Tawa Dam Gates Can Open Till August 15

It has been raining intermittently since morning in Itarsi. The water level of Tawa Dam is increasing gradually. The water level of the dam has reached 1155 feet, while its capacity is 1162 feet. In such a situation, the gate can open only till 15 August.

4% More Rain Than Normal In MP

Year 2023’s rainfall has exceeded the normal rains in Madhya Pradesh by 4%. Also, 8% less rainfall has been recorded in the eastern part of the state and 15% more in the western part.

Districts With Highest Rainfall

It rained 28 inches in Seoni, 27 inches in Narsinghpur. 24 inches or more of water has fallen in Chhindwara, Harda, Indore, Ratlam, Sehore.

20 inches or more of rain has been recorded in Balaghat, Mandla, Sagar, Betul, Dewas, Raisen, Shajapur, Ujjain and Vidisha districts.

There is more than 16 inches of rain in Bhopal, Anuppur, Dindori, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Agar-Malwa, Alirajpur, Bhind, Guna, Jhabua, Neemuch, Sheopur, Shivpuri.

Districts With Least Rainfall

Satna has received the lowest rainfall of around 11 inches. Gwalior, Rewa, Singrauli, Ashoknagar and Datia have received the least rainfall. Here the rainfall figure did not even reach 10 inches.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh For Next 24 Hours

Heavy rain and thundershowers in two districts: Satna and Panna.

Heavy rains in 12 districts: Vidisha, Shivpuri, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Anuppur, Shahdol, Dindori, Balaghat, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur.

Light rain in 37 districts: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Weather Condition In 5 Big Cities Of MP

Bhopal: There will be effects of heat and humidity. Light rain may occur in some areas.

Indore: The effect of heat can be seen here. There may also be drizzle in the evening.

Gwalior: The effect of heat will remain. The condition can also be disturbed due to humidity.

Jabalpur: Heavy rain is not expected. Water may fall in the division.

Ujjain: The weather will be clear. There may be drizzle in some areas.