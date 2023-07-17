MP Monsoon Update: Rains Surpass State's Average, Brace For Heavy Downpour This Week

MP Monsoon Update: Rains Surpass Average Recordings, Heavy Down Pour Likely This Week | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon this year has surpassed the average record of rainfall with a downpour of 13% of total rain quota in 34 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Monsoon system is active for the next one week and the figure is to increase even further. Due to the heavy rains, water has flooded all big and small dams of the state. If this trend continues, water may overflow from many dams in the first week of August itself,

Senior Meteorologist HS Pandey said that rains are expected to continue in all parts of the state.

According to IMD Bhopal, the state has received 13% more rainfall since June 1.

Eastern Madhya Pradesh has recorded 7% more rainfall than the average and Western Madhya Pradesh has recorded 18% more rainfall.

Kolar, Bansagar, Gandhisagar, Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Mohanpura, Gopikrishna, Sanjay Sagar, Tigra and Tillar dams, which are included in the big dams of the state, have received good inflow of water within a week.

Water has also increased in Kaliasot and Kerwa dams of Bhopal. On the other hand, other rivers including Narmada are also in spate.

Read Also Indore: World Plastic Surgery Day Celebrated In Ashtang Ayurveda College

Weather In Madhya Pradesh This Week

Senior Meteorologist HS Pandey told that the trough line is passing through the state. At the same time, two cyclonic circulation systems are active. Due to this, there will be heavy rains for the next two to three days.

Sagar, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Rewa divisions. Light rain will continue in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain divisions.

Read Also Bhilat Dev Maha Lok To Develop On The Lines Of Mahakal Lok: Madhya Pradesh CM

About Major Cities

• Bhopal: So far 10 inches of rain has been received whereas it was to be about 11 inches. The normal rainfall figure is 1 inch less. However, meteorologists are expecting the figure to increase due to heavy rains. Next week will be light rain.

• Indore: It has received 79% more rain than the average. So far 16.8 inches of rain has been received, while the normal rainfall is 9.3 inches. For the next one week, light and heavy rain will continue here.

• Gwalior: It is raining well in the district including the city. The average rainfall figure is 31% more. It has rained 9 inches so far. There is a possibility of good rains in the district in the next one week.

• Jabalpur: Till now about 14.9 inches of rain has been received while the average rainfall is 12.4 inches. There is an alert of heavy rain in the next one week. It may rain well in the districts of the division as well.

• Ujjain: 11.8 inches of water has fallen here. Because of this, the figure of average rainfall has increased by 23%. Meteorologists say that there is a possibility of good rain here for the next one week. This will increase the figure even more.

Read Also Indore: Dowry Advisory Board To Run Special Campaign Against Dowry

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)