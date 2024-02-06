 MP: Mohan Yadav Government Raises Liquor Shop Prices By 15% Effective From Feb 6
This marks a significant rise compared to last year's 10 percent increase.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet of the Mohan Yadav government has announced a 15 percent increase in the annual price of liquor shops, effective from Tuesday.

This marks a significant rise compared to last year's 10 percent increase. In essence, there has been a 5 percent uptick in the annual price of liquor shops compared to the previous year.

Additionally, the government has opted to extend the zero percent loan facility to farmers, aiming to provide financial support and alleviate agricultural burdens. Furthermore, the Cabinet has approved a change in nomenclature, with "Kulpati" now being referred to as "Kulguru," signifying a shift in terminology within the administrative framework.

MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets Senior BJP Leaders at Parliament House

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited senior BJP leaders at Parliament House as a gesture of respect.

Mohan Yadav talked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda during his visit.

"The Agniveer scheme, initiated by PM Modi, offers aspiring youth 360 hours of complimentary training per batch," stated the Chief Minister. "The program aims to provide coaching in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and General Studies, enhancing their chances of selection in the Agniveer Yojana."

