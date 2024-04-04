'Modi Ki Guarantee Matlab...': Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Relies On Modi Magic To Win Guna (VIDEO)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia seems to be relying on 'Modi magic’ to win his Guna in upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Addressing BJP workers in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, Scindia said, “Jahan Modi ki guarantee, wahan Scindia ki guarantee” (where there is a guarantee by Modi, there is a guarantee by Scindia). The video clip is gaining traction on social media.

Scindia, a descendent of a royal Maratha family, will be contesting elections from Guna Lok Sabha seat, five years after he lost the assembly elections from the same seat on Congress’ ticket. He has been actively holding meets with BJP workers to strengthen his grassroot connection since his candidature was announced by the BJP.

Scindia while interacting with the BJP workers in a Shivpuri event told the attendees that he has made his life mission to work for the development, betterment, safety and happiness of his party workers, as he called himself the commander of his saffron army.

“Meri sena ki suraksha iss senapati ki zimmiedari hai,” said the Union Minister.

Furthermore, Scindia promised the attendees that he will continue to work for development of the Gwalior-Chambal region if his party is voted to power on June 4.