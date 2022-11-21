MP: MLC candidate assaulted in the middle of the road in Gwalior; shots fired; video viral

A screengrab of the viral video |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An independent MLC candidate, Punjab Yadav was attacked in the middle of the road in Gwalior on Monday morning. The candidate, named Punjab Yadav was injured in the deadly attack along with his brother Ramlakhan Yadav and nephew Girraj Yadav. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Yadav was attacked by a group of more than a dozen people in Ramtapura of Gwalior police station area. He had gone for a morning walk when open shots were fired at him.

The spectators managed to snatch the pistol from the accused and handed it over to the Gwalior police. All the accused managed to flee the scene.

Punjab Yadav had fought the MLC elections from ward 14. He was reportedly attacked by his neighbour Rajneesh Sharma and his supporters over issues of supremacy in the area.

According to police, the injured have been admitted to Trauma Centre of Jaya Arogya Hospital, Gwalior, while further investigations are underway.

