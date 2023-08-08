 MP: Mithi Gobindram School Students Excel In Speech Contest Organised By Railway Ministry
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
MP: Mithi Gobindram School Students Excel In Speech Contest Organised By Railway Ministry | FP Photo

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of Railway organised a speech competition for the students of classes 9 and 12 of various schools.

The top of the speech was – Rail aur Desh Mein Kya Achha Ho Raha Hein.

Mithi Gobindram Public School was one of the four schools which were chose from Sant Hirdaram Nagar.

Forty students of Gobindram School took part in the competition.

Daksh Thakur (class 9), Krishna Sitnali (class 11) and Om Chandwani (class 9) won the first, second and third positions in the competition.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for revamping 508 railway stations on August 6, Governor Gangu Bhai Patel gave away prizes to the students.

The purpose of the competition was to inform the children about the growth of Indian Railways after independence and about their duties for the country.

At the function, where the children were feted, legislator from Huzur Rameshwar Sharma, general manager of West Central Railway Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM of Bhopal division Rashmi Diwakar and others were present.

