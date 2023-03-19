MP: Miscreants tear down Lodhi community banner installed in front of Union Minister Prahlad Patel's bungalow in Damoh; case registered

MP: Miscreants tear of Lodhi community banner installed in front of minister's bungalow; case registered | Twitter

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Some miscreants allegedly tore off a banner of Lodhi community, installed in front of Damoh MP and union minister Prahlad Patel’s bungalow in Damoh on Saturday night. The incident has led to significant anger amongst the Lodhi community.

After the incident came to light, people of the community went to the Kotwali police station and complained about the matter. The Kotwali police have started an investigation after registering a case against unknown miscreants. CCTV camera installed in the area are also being thoroughly checked.

Locals installed a new banner

According to information, the banner was installed on March 20, 2022, to celebrate the death anniversary of Rani Avanti Bai. The banner posters, placed on Belatal road, were allegedly torn off with the purpose of hurting the Lodhi community’s sentiments.

However, in a display of unity, locals immediately installed a new banner at the site so that the matter does not escalate.