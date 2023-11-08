MP: Minor Held Hostage And Gang-raped In Gwalior, Police Investigation Underway

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl (17 years old) was allegedly held hostage and gang-raped in Gwalior, police said on Wednesday.

Gwalior Additional Superintendent of Police, Rishikesh Meena, told ANI that "a case has come up in the Bilowa police station area and an FIR has been registered in it. This involves two girls from the same family and both are neighbours. The victim's friend took her away around October 31st and left her with the accused boy. The boy called other boys and raped her at night. It has been mentioned in the FIR that she was kept hostage overnight."

This case falls under the category of gang rape. An FIR has been registered at the Bilowa police station and the rest of the facts are being investigated and legal action will be taken, he said.

4 accused

There are four accused in this; a team has been formed by the police and full efforts are being made to arrest them, he added.

Meanwhile, the victim's friend is also being questioned, as it was she who had taken the victim to the accused and the truth of the whole case will only be found after questioning the criminals, he said.

Further investigation is underway.