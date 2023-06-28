MP: Minister’s Representative Inspects Water-Logged Areas

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Representative of Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh, Lakhan Singh, on Tuesday inspected the water-logged ward number 1of Malthaun Nagar Parishad.

The area was water logged because of heavy rain during the past 24 hours. On receiving instruction from the minister, Lakhan Singh rushed to the spot and directed the chief municipal officer to drain out water as early as possible.

He also told the CMO to get the silt removed from the drains overflowing because of the heavy rain. The minister’s representative advised the residents to remove the encroachments from over the drains for proper flow of water.

Afterwards, he inspected the water-logged areas in Bandri, Agasirs and Mudri areas.