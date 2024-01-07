 MP: Ministers, MLAs Plan To Take People To Ayodhya After Consecration Ceremony
The specific dates for this event will be determined in collaboration with Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and BJP.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 12:42 AM IST
article-image
Ram Temple | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ministers and BJP MLAs are planning to lead constituents to Ram Temple in Ayodhya after its consecration ceremony on January 22.

Free Press spoke to a few BJP MLAs and ministers to know what they are planning after the consecration ceremony.

Rameshwar Sharma, MLA from Huzur constituency said, “We plan to take the people to Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony, but this poses a challenge due to the anticipated influx of lakhs of visitors. Planning for the entire constituency’s visit requires meticulous coordination. Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal will formulate the strategy, determine dates and other details. The BJP and VHP will collectively decide on the dates, paving the way for subsequent arrangements.”

Confirming the plan, Bhagwandas Sabnani, MLA from Bhopal Dakshin Paschim said, “Certainly, we plan to organise a visit to Ayodhya, but the specific dates and details will be decided after January 25. This decision is influenced by the need for thorough planning, taking into consideration school exams that coincide with this period. Our final arrangements will be made post the consecration ceremony.”

Vishvas Sarang, sports and youth welfare and cooperatives minister said, “Currently, we have not formulated any plans regarding this, but we are committed to organising a trip to Ayodhya for the people of our constituencies. Once comprehensive planning is in place, we will determine all the details for the trip.”

article-image

