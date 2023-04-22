 MP: Minister Govind Singh Rajput transfers PM Aawas Yojana funds into beneficiaries’ accounts
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Revenue and transport minister Govind Singh Rajput visited the Surkhi on Saturday. He had visited the town to transfer the funds of Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana into the accounts of beneficiaries belonging to the town.

Addressing the people present on the occasion, minister Rajput said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, no person should remain deprived of PM Aawas Yojana benefit.

He added that the funds of the scheme have been transferred into the accounts of as many as 1,000 beneficiaries and the ones left out will be provided with the funds soon.

He went on to say that the ones who have not received the funds for the scheme will receive the same within two months. Post this, Minister Rajput also performed bhoomi pujan of development works to be carried out at a cost of several crores on the foreline.

Minister Rajput stated that Rs 2 crores had been sanctioned for the construction of new bus stand in Surkhi town. He added that the bus stand would be equipped with best facilities.

