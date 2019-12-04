MP minister Arif Aqueel for bringing Bhopal gas survivors under PMJAY cover

BHOPAL: Minister for Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Arif Aqueel said a proposal seeking inclusion of 5.70 lakh gas survivors in Ayushman Bharat Yojana has been sent to the centre government. “I have sent a proposal to Central government to seeking health cards for gas victims under PMJAY. Earlier too I had raised the issue to ensure maximum medical care benefits to gas victims,” said the minister.

If the proposal is accepted by the Union government, lakhs of gas victims would be entitled to get medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in empanelled private hospitals under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). Currently the gas leak affected persons are being given free of cost treatment at notified gas relief hospitals—Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) and six other medical facilities. The death of noted activist Abdul Jabbar, the convener of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Udyog Sangathan at a private hospital has once again highlighted the appalling lack of healthcare facilities for the survivors.

The minister had raised the issue in Zila Rogi Kalyan Samiti meeting as well, however, the officials of neither Gas Relief nor health department had idea of any such proposal

Pvt hospitals’ denial rate cases reduced: Shukla

Deputy director Ayushman Bharat Dr Anshul Shukla said, “ Denial rate of privates hospitals has come down now as charges of medical services have been increased and cases are disposed within 15 days. So, now private hospitals are not hesitating for empanelment. Earlier, scene was different as private hospitals had doubt about withholding of bills after treatment.”