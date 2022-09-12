MP: Min Prahalad Patel adjourns Maha tour to reach Gotegaon to pay tribute to Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Prahalad Singh Patel has adjourned his Maharashtra tour after getting the news of the demise of Shankracharya of Dwarkapeeth, Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati. He will reach Parmhansi Ganga Ashram, Gotegaon (Narsinghpur district) to pay his tribute.

Notably, Shankracharya of Dwarkapeeth, Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away on Sunday. He was not keeping well from sometime and died at his ashram in Narsinghpur district at 3.30 PM. He was 99 years old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other prominent leaders of state and country have expressed their sorrow at the death of Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.