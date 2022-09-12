e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Min Prahalad Patel adjourns Maha tour to reach Gotegaon to pay tribute to Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati

MP: Min Prahalad Patel adjourns Maha tour to reach Gotegaon to pay tribute to Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati

Notably, Shankracharya of Dwarkapeeth, Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away on Sunday. He was not keeping well for some time and died at his ashram in Narsinghpur district at 3.30 PM.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 01:34 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Prahalad Singh Patel has adjourned his Maharashtra tour after getting the news of the demise of Shankracharya of Dwarkapeeth, Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati. He will reach Parmhansi Ganga Ashram, Gotegaon (Narsinghpur district) to pay his tribute.

Notably, Shankracharya of Dwarkapeeth, Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away on Sunday. He was not keeping well from sometime and died at his ashram in Narsinghpur district at 3.30 PM. He was 99 years old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other prominent leaders of state and country have expressed their sorrow at the death of Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.

Read Also
Indore: Decreasing number of COVID-19 cases; experts suggest stop testing as Covid turns new normal
article-image

RECENT STORIES

MP: Min Prahalad Patel adjourns Maha tour to reach Gotegaon to pay tribute to Swami Swaroopanand...

MP: Min Prahalad Patel adjourns Maha tour to reach Gotegaon to pay tribute to Swami Swaroopanand...

Cheating case: MP EOW detains bishop PC Singh from Nagpur airport

Cheating case: MP EOW detains bishop PC Singh from Nagpur airport

Bhopal: Expected low AIRs, say JEE Advanced top rankers

Bhopal: Expected low AIRs, say JEE Advanced top rankers

MP: PM's visit to Karhal; CM reviews preparations

MP: PM's visit to Karhal; CM reviews preparations

MP: Thunderstorm, lightning to be witnessed in 31 districts; heavy rain alert sounded for 13...

MP: Thunderstorm, lightning to be witnessed in 31 districts; heavy rain alert sounded for 13...