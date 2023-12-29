MP Metro: Second Set Of Metro Coaches To Reach City By Mid-Jan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second set of Metro train coaches is expected to reach Bhopal by mid January. Currently, works of the Railway Over Bridge and five Metro stations are underway.

As of now, the Metro officers are waiting to get new directives from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over how the project should be stimulated. Amidst this, the basic works of the projects are going on. Efforts are being made to complete the project by its set deadline.

About 4.5 km of railway track has been laid down. In the meantime, regular testing of the metro train, which ran till Rani Kamlapati railway station from Subash Nagar Metro station under trial run is still being done to ensure that it fulfils all security parameters.

After the second Metro train arrives, it will also be subjected to security trial run. Meanwhile, the second metro train has arrived in Indore.

Bhopal: Two Booked For Grabbing Woman’s Land Worth Crores

Two persons were booked for allegedly grabbing a part of a land belonging to the widow of a retired DSP, using fake papers. The accused also constructed a duplex on the land and sold it.

Investigation officer Manoj Sharma said that the complainant, Nisha Sharma, 60, wife of retired DSP SM Dubey, said that the DSP had purchased more than 5 acres of land in Gehukhera. Builder Dharmendra Saxena and Taniya Singh and few more grabbed one part of the land worth crores and constructed a duplex and sold it out.

She also alleged involvement of the government revenue officials and bank officials in the capturing and selling of the land and building. The police have registered a case under section 120-B, 420,467,468 and 471 of the IPC and started an investigation.