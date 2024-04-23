 MP: Men Caught Posing As Transgenders To Collect Money In Gwalior; Children Shout 'Nakli Kinnar' (WATCH)
A video is going around online, showing villagers questioning four men, who were posing as transgenders.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Four men allegedly posed as transgenders and collected money from the locals in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Villagers caught the fraudsters and thrashed them in the middle of the road.

The incident reported at Gwalior's Nanavad village in the rural police station area came to light on Tuesday after the video went viral on social media.

The viral clip shows the accused men sitting on the chair, surrounded by a crowd of villagers. The curious locals inquired about their whereabouts as some started recording their video while others tried to make fun of them.

Youths and some children recording the video can be heard calling them 'nakli kinnar' (fake transgenders).

As the accused men initially tried to mislead the villagers, some angry youths started thrashing them. The video also shows the accused joining their hands and pleading for mercy.

The four men dressed in sarees, wore bangles, and used make-up to pretend to be transgender and loot money from people. However, the villagers sensed something was fishy and caught hold of them. After they were exposed, the locals handed them over to the local transgender community.

The reason behind what prompted them to fake their identity remains to be ascertained.

