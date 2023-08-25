MP: Members Of Staff Joint Front Take Mass Casual Leave, Stage Sit-In | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A joint front of officers and officials of various government departments took mass casual leave for a day in the second phase of their agitation.

They are protesting against the government for its failure to meet their demands. To make the agitation successful, the gazette officers’ organisation also supported the front.

President of the district unit’s joint front Anju Narolia said the employees of ITI, polytechnic, weather department, animal husbandry department, public relations department, Narmada Degree College, Ayush and Health department were contacted to make the agitation successful.

The employees of those departments were advised to fill in a casual leave application.

Divisional office-bearer of the joint front KN Tripathi said implementation of the old pension scheme and dearness allowance on a par with the central employees were among their demands.

The office-bearers of the front staged a sit-in at Peepul Chowk and raised slogans against the government.

