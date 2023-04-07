MP: Meet Sidhi police officer who serves dry fruits to traffic violators, instead of challans

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh):Meet Bhagwat Prasad Pandey, an IPS officer posted in Sidhi, who serves dry fruits to traffic violators instead of challans. A video of him is doing rounds on social media.

The video shows Prasad stopping a food delivery boy who was riding without helmet. He stopped him, served him almonds and cashews and asked what is it? Almond, replied the delivery boy. The dialogue continues as the officer now asks what is the almond used for. 'It sharpens memory', the delivery boy instantly replied. To this, the officer asked then why did he not remember to wear the helmet.

The delivery boy told police officer that he had met with an accident ealier, due to which he faces difficulty in wearing the helmet. He advised the delivery boy to wear a light weight helmet if there is a problem.

Bhagwat Prasad Pandey these days is teaching motorcyclists to wear helmets only after feeding them cashews and almonds. They don't cut challans.

Bhagwat Prasad Pandey said that people are not ready to understand. He gives small almonds and cashew nuts in a tray. "Through this we are trying to teach people. This will probably remind them that we had forgotten our helmets, for which we had eaten an almond."