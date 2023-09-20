MP: Medical Services Disrupted At Gaurihar CHC After Two Assault Doctor On Duty With A Sharp-Edged Weapon

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A wave of disruption and fear struck the community health centre (CHC) in Gaurihar town of Chhatarpur on Monday, when two persons allegedly barged into the chamber of a doctor posted on duty there and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.

The doctor has sustained injuries and also approached the police, who have allegedly not paid heed to his complaints and the doctor too, has not been showing up at the CHC. Following this, medical services have been disrupted there and the patients are deprived of consultation, as well as medical treatment.

The Gaurihar police have identified the victim man as Dr Niranjan Rajput. Dr Rajput told the media that on Monday, he was inside his chamber at the hospital at around 11:30 am. During this, a man identified as Sanjay Singh barged into his chamber along with one of his accomplices. Both of them caught hold of Dr Rajput and levelled allegations on him of passing time and not paying heed to the patients.

Dr Rajpur protested and told them to leave the chamber, following which the duo attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. He added that the duo threatened him of dire consequences, if he dared to reveal the incident to anyone. He continued by saying that even Gaurihar police did not cater to his demands when he sought protection for himself and the hospital premises.

He said that after the incident, he has not been paying visit to the CHC, fearing another such untoward incident with him. Other doctors too have joined forces with Dr Rajput and have left visiting the CHC. The doctors have also brought the issue to the cognizance of Chief medical and health officer, as well as the district magistrate. Their take on the issue and actions are awaited.