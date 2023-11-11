MP: Medical College To Be Set Up In Morena, Says Tomar

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said a medical college will be set up in Morena district.

A horticulture college will also be set up in Ambah, so that the youths may grow fruits to earn a living, he said.

Tomar, who is contesting the assembly election from Dimni constituency in the BJP ticket, made the statement in public meetings on Thursday.

He visited Shyampur, Bareh, Jounha, shikapura, Esah, Kuthiyana, Beelpur, Peepripura, Raduapura, Dandauli, Ganeshpura, Nayapura, Chatar ki Gadhi and other villages where he interacted with voters.

During the public meetings, Tomar said a bridge, being constructed across the Chambal river at Usaid Ghat to connect the Dimni-Ambah area with Agra, would be completed within six months.

When the Congress was ruling the state, there was no road, but after the BJP formed the government roads were constructed, and the state developed.

