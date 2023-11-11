 MP: Medical College To Be Set Up In Morena, Says Tomar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Medical College To Be Set Up In Morena, Says Tomar

MP: Medical College To Be Set Up In Morena, Says Tomar

A horticulture college will also be set up in Ambah, so that the youths may grow fruits to earn a living, he said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 01:45 AM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said a medical college will be set up in Morena district.

A horticulture college will also be set up in Ambah, so that the youths may grow fruits to earn a living, he said.

Tomar, who is contesting the assembly election from Dimni constituency in the BJP ticket, made the statement in public meetings on Thursday.

He visited Shyampur, Bareh, Jounha, shikapura, Esah, Kuthiyana, Beelpur, Peepripura, Raduapura, Dandauli, Ganeshpura, Nayapura, Chatar ki Gadhi and other villages where he interacted with voters.

During the public meetings, Tomar said a bridge, being constructed across the Chambal river at Usaid Ghat to connect the Dimni-Ambah area with Agra, would be completed within six months.

When the Congress was ruling the state, there was no road, but after the BJP formed the government roads were constructed, and the state developed.

Read Also
Diwali 2023: From Colourful Lights To Dazzling Torans & Pearl Diyas, Bhopal Markets Buzz With Home...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Medical College To Be Set Up In Morena, Says Tomar

MP: Medical College To Be Set Up In Morena, Says Tomar

Ram Temple Coming Up, Article 370 Removed, PoK To Be Regained: Prahlad

Ram Temple Coming Up, Article 370 Removed, PoK To Be Regained: Prahlad

MP Elections 2023: Decades-Old Rivals Face Off Again

MP Elections 2023: Decades-Old Rivals Face Off Again

MP Elections 2023: Shivraj, Nath, Digvijaya, Scindia Have All Lost Elections In Past

MP Elections 2023: Shivraj, Nath, Digvijaya, Scindia Have All Lost Elections In Past

1,500 Cars, 4,500 Two-Wheelers Sold On Dhanteras: FADA

1,500 Cars, 4,500 Two-Wheelers Sold On Dhanteras: FADA