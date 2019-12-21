MP may witness rain from tomorrow

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh may experience rain from December 23.

An upper-air Trough is developing and extending from northern parts of Kerala to southwest parts of Madhya Pradesh. Further, the same system would extend northwards and deepen.Due to these systems, both day and night temperatures would increase wherein it will start from western parts of Madhya Pradesh and later shift to other parts of the state as well.

On Saturday, temperature continued to soar in state capital and other cities on Saturday. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 12.6 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 29.1 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 15.1 degree Celsius.

On the other hands, some parts of the state are reeling under intense cold. Khajuraho recorded 6.8 degree Celsius which was lowest in the state. Narsingpur experienced intense cold day while Sidhi, Chhattarpur, Datia, Sheopurkalan experienced cold day. Datia recorded 7.2 degree Celsius while Gwalior recorded 7.5 degree Celsius and Shivpuri recorded 8 degree Celsius. Narsingpur recorded 7.3 degree Celsius, Sidhi recorded 7.6 degree Celsius and Rewa recorded 8 degree Celsius.

Meteorological department officer GD Mishra said, “The western parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness short spells of light rain and thundershowers at isolated places from December 23 at the cities adjoining Narmada River. Places like Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Ujjain, Guna, Damoh, Satna, Pachmarhi, Khajuraho, and Datia may witness light rain and thundershowers between December 23- December 26 and isolated places can even witness heavy showers as well. Besides, places like Guna, Ashoknagar, Sheopur among others may experience these rainfall activities.”