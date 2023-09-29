MP: Masked Men Polish Off 46-Year-Old Farmer In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A band of masked men polished off a 46-year-old farmer with sharp-edged weapons in the early hours of Wednesday when he was sleeping in his house in farmland, the police said.

On getting information, the police with an FSL team and a dog squad rushed to the spot and began to probe the incident.

According to reports, Bhawanideen Pal, a resident of Gadarpur, was sleeping in the house in farmland along with his wife and children.

At around 1am, some masked men entered his house and hit him in the neck with sharp-edged weapons. Pal died on the spot.

The police sent the body for postmortem. Additional superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said some masked man had disposed of a 46-year-old man with sharp-edged weapons in Gadarpur village.

The incident took place when the man was sleeping with wife and children, Sanghi said, adding that a case had been registered against some unidentified persons.

The police are taking the statement of Pal’s wife, which will be very important, Sanghi said.

