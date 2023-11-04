MP: Many Vehicles Challaned For Violating Traffic Rules

Representative image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the transport department led by Regional transport officer Nisha Chouhan challenged many vehicles on Pipariya Marg, Itarsi Marg and Harda Marg for not carrying proper documents. The team also imposed a fine of Rs 42,000 on the vehicles that were not carrying papers.

According to sources, the checking was done under the Model Code of Conduct. A tourist bus was found illegally plying on the Pipariya Marg. The RTO team challenged the bus. Other vehicles were asked to remove black film, hooter, and improper number plates. Nisha Chouhan said several teams of her department were working round the clock to check vehicles and the checking would continue.

Those who violate the Motor Vehicles Act will face the music, she said. Vijay Shrivastava, Lakhan Gaud and other officials of the department were members of the team. (box) RTO appeals to people to vote A team of the transport department led by RTO Nisha Chouhan is raising voters’ awareness by putting stickers on vehicles in every block of Narmadapuram and by talking to passengers. She has been appealing to citizens to cast their votes on November 17 without any fail.

A selfie point has been set up on the premises of the RTO office where the youths visit for licence. At a selfie point, the youths can take their photographs and get information about the importance of casting votes. She further said that RTO in Narmadapuram has launched several programmes to inform the residents about the importance of casting votes. The awareness campaign has been launched following instructions issued by collector and electoral officer Neeraj Kumar Singh, she said.