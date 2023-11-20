MP: Many Said BJP Won’t Form Govt In 2008; We Are Getting Majority, Says CM Chouhan

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said before the 2008 election the BJP had changed the chief ministers thrice, and many people thought the party would be out of power after the election, but it formed a government with majority.

The BJP will form the government this time, too, he said during an informal chat with journalists in Bhopal on Monday.

The BJP won 143 seats in 2008, and, in 2013, nobody expected the party to get more than 120 seats, but it won 165, he said, adding that whatever people might say the BJP would form the government again.

After the name of chief minister is declared, everyone works hard, although his name was not announced for the post, yet he worked harder than he had previously done.

The party has given him a lot and the work he has done for the state gives him enormous satisfaction, Chouhan said.

During the electioneering, he got affection of all the people, he said, adding that the purpose of the Ladli Behna Yojna was not to get female vote, but it is true that because of this scheme, women voted for the BJP unanimously.

He feels unhappy, for his three statements were misinterpreted during the electioneering, Chouhan said.

At a public meeting at Ladkui in Budhni when people complained to him about something, he simply said his presence would always be felt in his absence.

After this, when he just wanted to know from the people whether he should contest the election or not, the Congress spoke about sphinx on the poster of last rites.

His statements were misinterpreted, said in an emotional voice.

Chouhan agreed that the Congress’s announcement for implementation of old pension scheme (OPS) had an impact on the election, and, similarly, in the 2018 election the Congress raised several issues that helped the party.

Loan waiver and Dalit agitation also benefited the Congress, but there are no such issues as can help the party in the current election, Chouhan said.

