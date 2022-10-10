MP: Man's fractured leg bandaged after inserting cardboard pieces, govt orders probe; top official defends 'technique'

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A probe has been ordered in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district after staff at a primary health centre bandaged the fractured leg of man by using cardboard pieces for support.

Puran Singh (50) had met with an accident while riding his motorcycle on Saturday and was rushed to Rhne PHC, where staff bandaged his leg in this manner, before referring him to the district hospital, a friend of the injured man said on Sunday.

Doctors at the district hospital discovered cardboard pieces in the bandage, after which they put it in plaster, he said.

Downplaying the incident, district chief medical and health officer J S Rajput said, "There is no orthopaedist at the PHC so this sort of technique was used to rush the injured to the district hospital. The technique was right, not wrong." A probe has been ordered by MP Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, officials said.

Earlier, in another alleged case of medical negligence that had made national headlines, the head wound of a 70-year-old woman was bandaged after placing a condom wrapper in Porsa in Morena.

