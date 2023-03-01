MP: Man shoots self and wife in Bagchini after family disapproves their inter-caste marriage in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man first shot his wife and than himself after his family disapproved their love marriage in Morena on Tuesday. His wife survived, however he succumbed to blood loss.

According to the information, Brijesh Sharma, son of Jeevaram Sharma, a resident of Hadwasi village of MOrena district, had a love marriage with a girl named Sarita alias Rani 8 months ago. Brijesh's father was not accepting Sarita because she was from community.

According to the Bagchini police, Brijesh was a farmer. His father Jeevaram would often quarrel with him since the day he got married. Angry of the daily fight, Brijesh picked a country-made pistol and shot his wife Rani and then shot himself in the head. The relatives took both of them to the district hospital in seriously injured condition by a tractor trolley. Both of them were referred to Gwalior in critical condition after first aid by the doctors.

Brijesh died during treatment at Gwalior Hospital on Wednesday morning. His wife Rani is in critical condition. The Bagchini police station is investigating the matter.

According to the family members, someone has shot them regarding the money disputes.

CSP Atul Singh said that Brajesh came home back after marrying a woman. About which a dispute was taking place in the family. After this Brajesh first shot his wife and then shot himself.