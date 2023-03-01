e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Man shoots self and wife in Bagchini after family disapproves their inter-caste marriage in Morena

MP: Man shoots self and wife in Bagchini after family disapproves their inter-caste marriage in Morena

Brijesh died during treatment at Gwalior Hospital on Wednesday morning.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man first shot his wife and than himself after his family disapproved their love marriage in Morena on Tuesday. His wife survived, however he succumbed to blood loss.

According to the information, Brijesh Sharma, son of Jeevaram Sharma, a resident of Hadwasi village of MOrena district, had a love marriage with a girl named Sarita alias Rani 8 months ago. Brijesh's father was not accepting Sarita because she was from community.

According to the Bagchini police, Brijesh was a farmer. His father Jeevaram would often quarrel with him since the day he got married. Angry of the daily fight, Brijesh picked a country-made pistol and shot his wife Rani and then shot himself in the head. The relatives took both of them to the district hospital in seriously injured condition by a tractor trolley. Both of them were referred to Gwalior in critical condition after first aid by the doctors.

Brijesh died during treatment at Gwalior Hospital on Wednesday morning. His wife Rani is in critical condition. The Bagchini police station is investigating the matter.

According to the family members, someone has shot them regarding the money disputes.

CSP Atul Singh said that Brajesh came home back after marrying a woman. About which a dispute was taking place in the family. After this Brajesh first shot his wife and then shot himself.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Woman kills husband with paramour's help in Morena
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Recovery period was deadly but comeback period was worse, says boxer Shruti Yadav as she...

Bhopal: Recovery period was deadly but comeback period was worse, says boxer Shruti Yadav as she...

MP: Congress MLA Tarun Bhanot alleges he did not receive tablet to view budget in 'paperless' Vidhan...

MP: Congress MLA Tarun Bhanot alleges he did not receive tablet to view budget in 'paperless' Vidhan...

MP Budget: CM hails 'balanced budget', announces e-scooty for class 12 girls toppers

MP Budget: CM hails 'balanced budget', announces e-scooty for class 12 girls toppers

MP: Man shoots self and wife in Bagchini after family disapproves their inter-caste marriage in...

MP: Man shoots self and wife in Bagchini after family disapproves their inter-caste marriage in...

Bhopal: MDA smuggled from Uttarakhand as demand for psychedelic drug rises in city

Bhopal: MDA smuggled from Uttarakhand as demand for psychedelic drug rises in city