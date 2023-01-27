MP: Man in Chhindwara searching for a bride having govt job, says he's 'ready to pay dowry' video viral

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A person in Chhindwara district is seen with a poster in search of a girl for marriage. In the poster he has written “Shaadi ke liye Sarkari Naukari wali ladki Chahiye, Dahej mai de dunga”. However, he is searching for a bride with a government job.

He wrote his condition on the poster and stood in the centre of the market. Before this act of his, the people passing by were shocked, but after reading the poster, the atmosphere became funny. Within no time, the whole Chhindwara started talking about that person. The video of the young man holding the poster has also gone viral on social media.

Vikalp, a resident of Char Pathak area

According to the information, the incident is of January 22. Due to Sunday being that day, there was a huge crowd in the markets. Vikalp Malviya reached the crowded Fountain Chowk market with a poster. Vikalp is a resident of Char Pathak area, wrote on the poster, 'We want a girl with a government job for marriage. I will give dowry’. At first no one paid attention to her, but as people kept reading the poster, the attention of the crowd went towards him.

