e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Man in Chhindwara searching for a bride having govt job, says he's 'ready to pay dowry' video viral

MP: Man in Chhindwara searching for a bride having govt job, says he's 'ready to pay dowry' video viral

He wrote his condition on the poster and stood in the centre of the market.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A person in Chhindwara district is seen with a poster in search of a girl for marriage. In the poster he has written “Shaadi ke liye Sarkari Naukari wali ladki Chahiye, Dahej mai de dunga”. However, he is searching for a bride with a government job.

He wrote his condition on the poster and stood in the centre of the market. Before this act of his, the people passing by were shocked, but after reading the poster, the atmosphere became funny. Within no time, the whole Chhindwara started talking about that person. The video of the young man holding the poster has also gone viral on social media.

Vikalp, a resident of Char Pathak area

According to the information, the incident is of January 22. Due to Sunday being that day, there was a huge crowd in the markets. Vikalp Malviya reached the crowded Fountain Chowk market with a poster. Vikalp is a resident of Char Pathak area, wrote on the poster, 'We want a girl with a government job for marriage. I will give dowry’. At first no one paid attention to her, but as people kept reading the poster, the attention of the crowd went towards him.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Four killed, two injured as dumper trucks hits them in Chhindwara; driver held
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: Man in Chhindwara searching for a bride having govt job, says he's 'ready to pay dowry' video...

MP: Man in Chhindwara searching for a bride having govt job, says he's 'ready to pay dowry' video...

Bhopal: CM inaugurates virtual reality lab in Jabalpur

Bhopal: CM inaugurates virtual reality lab in Jabalpur

Bhopal: Adopt one noble cause, says CM

Bhopal: Adopt one noble cause, says CM

Bhopal: Contribute to Atmannirbar Bharat, Governor tells people

Bhopal: Contribute to Atmannirbar Bharat, Governor tells people

Bhopal: No end in sight to discom contractual employee's strike

Bhopal: No end in sight to discom contractual employee's strike