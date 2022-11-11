e-Paper Get App
MP: Man hung upside down, beaten brutally on suspicion of theft in Ratlam village; video goes viral

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
A screengrab from the video. (FPJ photo)
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A youth accused of theft was tied upside down on a construction equipment and thrashed in Sejawata village near the Ingoria police station area.

The shocking visuals showed the young man hung upside down on a boring lifter machine and being beaten by some men even as he pleaded for mercy.

Soon after the video went viral, Ujjain Superintendent of Police Satendra Kumar Shukla ordered station in-charge Prithvi Singh Khaltai to conduct a detailed investigation.

According to reports, the suspected thief was caught by two men who resorted to take law into their own hands and punish him in a barbaric manner.

After certain officials in the village intervened, the youth was unchained following which he fled from the village out of fear.

(More details are awaited)

