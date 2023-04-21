 MP: Man held for possessing illegal country-made pistol in Seoni-Malwa
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Seoni-Malwa police have arrested a man for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol in the B Jamni village of the town, the police said on Friday.

Seoni-Malwa police station in-charge Gaurav Singh Bundela said that on Thursday, a tip-off was received about a youth carrying a country-made pistol illegally and lurking near the B Jamni village on a bike. The tip-off also claimed that the youth was allegedly in a bid to commit a serious crime in the village or in the adjoining villages.

The police team immediately rushed to the spot and collared the suspect, who identified himself as Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi (19). When the team frisked him, they found a pistol worth Rs 10 thousand. He was unable to produce the license, when the police sought the same from him. Post this, the youth was taken into police custody and the illegal country-made pistol was seized by the team.

A case was also registered against Raghuwanshi under the Arms act. Inspectors Praveen Malviya, Sandeep, Atul, Ashok Meena and Rahul Rajput played a pivotal role in nabbing the accused

