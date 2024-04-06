MP: Man Held Captive By Brother's Friends, Extorted Of ₹1.47L

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly abducting and captivating the brother of their friend for failing to repay Rs 1.5 lakh borrowed some time ago. The accused duo thrashed and extorted Rs 1.47 lakh.

According to the Piplani police, Anil Tomar, 49, a resident of Misrod, was held captive by the accused. After he was freed from the duo’s clutches, he told the police that his younger brother, Nikhil, resides in Indore and is a private company employee. He had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from the duo, named Vibhuti Kumar and Tarun Kumar, both native of Jharkhand and residing in Piplani of Bhopal.

As Nikhil had failed to repay them, the duo hatched a plan to abduct his brother Tarun on April 2.

They called Tarun to meet them on the night of April 2 in Piplani. As he reached there, the duo took him to their rented accommodation in Sonagiri, where they held him captive, assaulted him and forcibly made him transfer Rs 1.47 lakh to their bank accounts. As Tarun’s wife had lodged a missing person complaint on April 3, the police hunting for him traced his mobile phone’s location to the duo’s room and reached there to arrest them.