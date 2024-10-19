 MP: Man Given Life Imprisonment Under POCSO Act For Raping A Minor
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 02:45 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Special judge (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) Noushin Khan has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a minor. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 and Rs 4,000 under various sections of the POCSO Act on the culprit Amirdas, resident of the Newarwahi area under Lanji police station.

According to assistant public prosecutor Reeta Yadav, the parents of the five-year-old girl were out of home for job. She was living with her grandmother and younger brother. Her grandmother went to market leaving the minor children to home, but when she returned, she did not find the girl.

The younger brother of the girl told her grandmother that a man took her towards the nearby forest. She came to know from her neighbour that a man named Amirdas had taken the girl towards the forest. Meanwhile, she found the girl crying, sitting in the veranda of the house. The girl told her grandmother that the man had taken her to a dilapidated house in the forest where he raped her.

Her grandmother with the help of other villagers lodged a complaint at the police station against Amirdas. The police arrested the criminal and the court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

