MP: Man Gets Three Years’ RI For Trying To Molest Minor

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A special court of Satna sentenced a 33-year-old man to three years’ imprisonment on Wednesday for trying to molest a minor girl outside her house. Judge of the court dealing with the cases under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sentenced Rajjan Gautam, resident of Itma village under Singhpur police station, and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.

According to reports, when the girl came out of her house at 8pm on June 30, 2019 to throw garbage, the accused reached and spot and tried to molest her. The tried to wriggle out of his clutches and raised an alarm. On hearing her cries, when her mother and other relatives rushed to spot, the accused ran away. A complaint was lodged and the police caught Rajjan and presented him before the court.

