MP: Man Gets Five-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Molesting Minor | Representative Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A special court handling the cases under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sentenced a man to five years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him for molesting a minor girl.

Another accused in the case is at large. According to the complainant, on the night of May 5, 2020, her two minor daughters were playing outside her home and she was cooking food.

She suddenly heard the yells of her daughters and went out to see what had happened.

She saw two men standing with their motorcycles. One of them was holding the hands of her younger daughter and molesting her.

As soon as the culprits saw her, they ran away, leaving their bike to the spot. She lodged a complaint at the police station. With the help of the registration number of the bike, the police arrested one of the culprits. Another is still at large.

