MP: Man duping people in name marrying his daughter caught in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been arrested for duping people of money and livestock in the name of marrying his daughter, the police said on Monday.

The man identified as Ghanshyam Singh Gurjar, a resident of Surhaila village in Bhanwarpura, took nine buffalos from a resident of Gotpura in the Tighra area of the district, Krishna Singh Gurjar.

Krishna Singh Gurjar was searching for a suitable match for his brother, Dileep.

Ghanshyam Gurjar said he would get his daughter married with the brother of Krishna Singh Gurjar and demanded nine buffaloes and a sum of Rs 1,00, 000 from him.

Krishna Gurjar gave both money and nine buffaloes to Ghanshyam.

When the family members of the bridegroom began to pressure Ghanshyam to fix a date for the wedding, he began to delay it.

As Krishna Singh Gurjar started inquiring into the reasons for delay, he came to know that Ghashyam had no daughter of marriageable age.

Then he went to the house of Ghanshyam and demanded his buffalos. Instead of returning the buffaloes, Ghanshyam began to fight with Krishna and his family members.

On getting information, when a team from Bhanwarpura police station reached the spot, Ghanshyam returned the buffaloes.

Not only that, Ghanshyam also took a sum of Rs 1, 00,000 from Krishna.

When the police took Ghanshyam into custody and quizzed him, he said he had cheated many people in the in the name of marrying his daughter.

Most of the people cheated by him did not inform the police because of social disgrace.

Sub-divisional officer of police Santosh Patel said Ghanshyam Singh Gurjar had cheated several people in the name of marrying his daughter.

The accused has been caught and a case of fraud registered against him, Patel said.

3 held, stolen goods, bikes recovered

The police arrested three thieves during patrolling and recovered stolen goods and bikes from their possession.

When the thieves saw the police patrolling, they began to run away, but the cops caught them.

During the patrolling, the police came to know that the three persons who were involved in committing a burglary in Shriram colony on Jhansi road were seen in the Scindia Nagar area.

A police team rushed to the spot and found three persons sitting on a bike under suspicious circumstances and took all of them into custody.

They confessed to have committed a theft in a house in Shriram Colony in the early hours of April 29.

Cricket bettor caught

A man was arrested from the Vasant Vihar area for betting on an IPL cricket match. A mobile phone and Rs 29,000 were seized from his possession. He is a resident of the PHE colony in the city.

A link named Betguru was found on his mobile phone screen.