 MP: Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Cricket Match In Guna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Cricket Match In Guna

MP: Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Cricket Match In Guna

The victim, who had recently gotten married just a month ago, was identified as Deepak Khandekar, a resident of the Bhamori area.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man passed away on Monday after having a heart attack while awaiting his turn to bat during a cricket match in Guna.

The victim, who had recently gotten married just a month ago, was identified as Deepak Khandekar, a resident of the Bhamori area.

Read Also
Indore Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour On Pretext Of Playing Games In Tilak Nagar
article-image

Deepak, along with his friends, had gone to play cricket at the ground situated between the colony and Parwah village. His team was batting, and he was eagerly awaiting his turn to bat when he suddenly experienced chest pain and lost consciousness.

His companions rushed him to the hospital, but by the time they arrived, he had already passed away. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival.

Read Also
MP: 4 Dead On Spot After Over-Speeding Truck Rams Bikes In Damoh; Horrific Visuals Surface
article-image

The match was underway at the Fatehgarh ground when the unfortunate incident occurred.

This incident comes in the wake of several untimely deaths in the city, including that of Madhur Tiwari from Hanuman Colony, who passed away due to cardiac arrest while on his way to the PHC office for tea on January 4. Additionally, Rajkumar, aged 28 and a resident of Shriram Colony, succumbed to cardiac arrest on the night of January 7.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Two Held With Meat, Body Parts Of Wild Animals In Seoni

MP: Two Held With Meat, Body Parts Of Wild Animals In Seoni

Bhopal Power Cut: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted On Feb 27 In Saket Nagar, Sindhi Colony & More;...

Bhopal Power Cut: Power Supply To Remain Disrupted On Feb 27 In Saket Nagar, Sindhi Colony & More;...

MP: Miscreant Snatches Gold Chain From Elderly Woman In Gwalior; 3rd Robbery In 24 Hrs (WATCH)

MP: Miscreant Snatches Gold Chain From Elderly Woman In Gwalior; 3rd Robbery In 24 Hrs (WATCH)

Bhopal: '₹7 Lakh Club Membership Is In Name Of Nitish Bharadwaj, Not Daughters', IAS Wife Smita...

Bhopal: '₹7 Lakh Club Membership Is In Name Of Nitish Bharadwaj, Not Daughters', IAS Wife Smita...

MP: Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Cricket Match In Guna

MP: Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Cricket Match In Guna