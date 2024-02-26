MP: Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Cricket Match In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old man passed away on Monday after having a heart attack while awaiting his turn to bat during a cricket match in Guna.

The victim, who had recently gotten married just a month ago, was identified as Deepak Khandekar, a resident of the Bhamori area.

Deepak, along with his friends, had gone to play cricket at the ground situated between the colony and Parwah village. His team was batting, and he was eagerly awaiting his turn to bat when he suddenly experienced chest pain and lost consciousness.

His companions rushed him to the hospital, but by the time they arrived, he had already passed away. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival.

The match was underway at the Fatehgarh ground when the unfortunate incident occurred.

This incident comes in the wake of several untimely deaths in the city, including that of Madhur Tiwari from Hanuman Colony, who passed away due to cardiac arrest while on his way to the PHC office for tea on January 4. Additionally, Rajkumar, aged 28 and a resident of Shriram Colony, succumbed to cardiac arrest on the night of January 7.