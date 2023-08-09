MP: Man Beats Wife For Refusing To His Dowry Demands, Leaves Her Bleeding

MP: Husband Badly Assaults Wife For Dowry, Wife’s Family Accuse Police Of Negligence | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly thrashed his wife till she bled after she refused to his dowry demands in Gwalior on Wednesday. She is undergoing treatment at Jaya Arogya Hospital. The victim's parents had lodged a complaint against their son-in-law , however they have alleged police inaction.

Later, the victim's family took her to the SP office and requested the police officers for help.

Accused Was Alcohol-Addicted

According to information, the victim has been identified as Laxmi Pal, hailing from Inderganj police station area of Gwalior. She was married to her husband Kali Pal in 2011. The couple also have a son.

It is said that Kali Pal is addicted to alcohol and he would pressurise his wife for dowry on a regular basis.

Two days ago, on Monday, after a dispute with his wife, Kali beat Laxmi fiercely, due to which she got badly injured. As information reached to Laxmi's parents, they rushed to her and took her Jaya Arogya Hospital.

Angry and pained seeing their injured daughter on the hospital bed, the family went to Inderganj police station to lodge a complaint against their son-in-law. The relatives also went to the SP office along with injured Laxmi, where they alleged that the Inderganj police had registered the case under minor sections.

While the police officials said that the matter has been discussed with the Inderganj police station. It is said that since the injured woman was admitted to the hospital, further action will be taken only after collecting the necessary documents from the hospital and if necessary, the sections will also increase.

